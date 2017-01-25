Suspicious man posing as solicitor in...

Suspicious man posing as solicitor in Fort Myers

10 hrs ago

An unknown man knocking on doors in a Fort Myers neighborhood has residents on high alert, and the stories he's pitching are raising concern. Elizabeth Durant recorded her interaction with the solicitor who knocked on her door last Friday.

