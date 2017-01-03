Study: Cape Coral needs more multi-family housing
In an effort to try and attract developers, Housing Development is working on a three-year pilot program proposal that would give developers a break if they provide apartments with reasonable rent. Right now, more than 85 percent of rental housing options in the city are single family homes, condominiums, duplexes and mobile homes.
