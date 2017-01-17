Signs no help for Caloosahatchee Bridge closures
Multimillion-dollar signs that could help drivers navigate around this week's nightly closures of the Caloosahatchee Bridge aren't working. The yellow signs labeled "Alternate Bridge Route" around downtown cost the Florida Department of Transportation $5.5 million to install several years ago, but they've never functioned.
