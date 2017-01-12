Sexual assault question part of math ...

Sexual assault question part of math homework assignment

A Pennsylvania high school is apologizing after students were given a math homework assignment that asked which family member had sexually assaulted a girl. The assignment focused on Maya Angelou and her autobiography "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings."

