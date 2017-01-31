Scott unveils $83B budget for 2017

Scott unveils $83B budget for 2017

Read more: NBC2 News

Governor Rick Scott unveiled his new $83 billion budget for the new year, and it's a $1.5 billion increase over last year. The bottom line: It's not going to increase our state sales tax, nor will it increase our property taxes.

