Russell Shane Parker Involved In Bicyclist Death

Russell Shane Parker was involved in a crash Sunday evening in Lee County which resulted in the death of a bicyclist. Parker, a professional engineer is the Public Works Director for Hendry County, A 2001 Ford F-250 truck driven by Russel Shane Parker, 46 of Fort Myers was westbound in the inside lane on SR 80 at 6:55 p.m. Sunday approaching Iozzi Ct. as an unidentified bicyclist was facing south in the right turn lane on SR 80, east of Iozzi Ct. The bicyclist, without any lighting on the bike, proceeded south and crossed the westbound lanes of SR 80 and entered the path of the truck, and as a result the truck struck the left side of the bicycle with the front of the truck.

