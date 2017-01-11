Ruling pits medical marijuana against...

Ruling pits medical marijuana against guns

Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

The passage of Florida Constitutional Amendment 2 in November opened the door to widespread use of medical marijuana in the state, but a September federal court ruling bars users of the drug from purchasing guns. That leaves patients like Fort Myers resident Lester Libby, who suffers from chronic pain, in a tough spot.

