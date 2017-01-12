Region's first child urgent care center being revealed in Naples
"It wasn't such a hardship on the families so that they didn't have to travel all the way to Lee County for their children to receive services," said Kathy Bridge-Liles, chief administrative officer for the hospital. The Golisano-Nicklaus Children's Health Center is located off Pine Ridge Road in Naples.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13)
|5 hr
|Kena
|9
|2 SWFL cities make list of 'top cities to move ...
|6 hr
|human
|5
|Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees
|Jan 9
|Party man
|1
|Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat...
|Jan 8
|Party man
|8
|You don't always have to line dance to country ...
|Jan 7
|Party man
|1
|The REAL meaning of Matthew 5:32.
|Jan 6
|Preacher
|3
|trump people inaction on publix
|Jan 6
|deplorable
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC