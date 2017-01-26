Pro wrestler tackles tiny opponents f...

Pro wrestler tackles tiny opponents for his day job

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: CBS News

In a classic battle of good versus evil, a professional wrestler by the name of Syther is about to take on the dreaded Southern Hangman. This is the minor leagues of the professional wrestling world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bartenders at the Dolphin Key Tiki Bar strictly... 5 hr Lorna 4
News Bond set at $240K for vehicular homicide suspect (Jun '10) 17 hr Anonymous2 246
my sons dad (Mar '12) Jan 27 Hardly 17
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Jan 26 Upset Dek customer 5
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... Jan 26 Get A Life 9
News Arrests made after skimmers found on Cape Coral... Jan 25 ATM advisory 1
Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11) Jan 23 J Kline 28
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Lee County was issued at January 30 at 6:51AM EST

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,370 • Total comments across all topics: 278,390,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC