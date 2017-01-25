Pine Manor Family Discount robbery suspect arrested
The man accused of robbing and shooting a clerk at the Family Discount Tuesday night has been arrested, a source said. Jean Andris, 34, of Fort Myers, is facing robbery, aggravated battery and carrying a concealed weapon charges, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
