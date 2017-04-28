"Peter Pan Jr." auditions Jan. 21
The Alliance for the Arts will hold auditions for its upcoming youth theatre production of "Peter Pan Jr." on Saturday, January 21 from 9 a.m. 1 p.m. at 10091 McGregor Blvd. Fort Myers, FL 33919. Young thespians grades 6th through 9th grade are encouraged to register for audition slots at artinlee.org/event/peter-pan-jr/2017-04-28/.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|1 hr
|Prince John
|5
|Harmful parasite's return to Fla. frightens pet...
|21 hr
|woww
|1
|Uncollected dog waste threatens SWFL waterways
|Mon
|im a genious with...
|2
|Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat...
|Jan 13
|Party man
|9
|Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13)
|Jan 13
|Kena
|10
|2 SWFL cities make list of 'top cities to move ...
|Jan 12
|human
|5
|Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees
|Jan 9
|Party man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC