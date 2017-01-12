Pet licensing services now available at City Hall
Cape Coral residents no longer need to drive to Lee County Domestic Animal Services in south Fort Myers to acquire the county tags for their pets. Pet owners now can purchase the required licenses at Cape Coral City Hall.
