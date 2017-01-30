On the light track to improved design for healthcare
Research proves that exposure to the right light - at the right time - greatly impacts health, mood and well-being. Being surrounded with natural daylight over the course of 24 hours synchronizes circadian rhythms - the internal clocks that prompt sleep/wake cycles - while disruption to these rhythms can pose significant threats to health and diminish quality of life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at McKnightsonline.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bartenders at the Dolphin Key Tiki Bar strictly...
|2 hr
|Winston
|6
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|3 hr
|clyde
|7
|No unattended bags allowed on beach within less... (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|Winston
|5
|Bond set at $240K for vehicular homicide suspect (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Anonymous2
|246
|my sons dad (Mar '12)
|Jan 27
|Hardly
|17
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Jan 26
|Get A Life
|9
|Arrests made after skimmers found on Cape Coral...
|Jan 25
|ATM advisory
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC