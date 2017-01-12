North Fort Myers mom arrested for leaving kids with stranger
Tabitha Neptune, 24, was arrested for child endangerment after deputies say she left her three kids with a stranger who had been drinking. NBC2 spoke with Karen Coburn, who sat at the store for several hours waiting for Neptune to pick up her kids.
Read more at NBC2 News.
