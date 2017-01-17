North Fort Myers man wanted for check thefts
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help tracking down a North Fort Myers man accused of stealing checks from a mailbox and cashing several before being shut down. Dylan Goetz, 33, is accused of stealing a box of blank checks from at least one mailbox on Slater Pines Drive in North Fort Myers just before Christmas.
