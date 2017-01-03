Nick Gordon, fifth pick in 2014 draft, invited to Twins' spring training camp

Gordon, a 21-year-old shortstop drafted fifth overall by the Twins in the 2014 draft, has yet to play above Class A. He is the brother of Marlins infielder , an outfielder with 480 games of major league experience with the Colorado Rockies, also has been extended an invitation to Twins' camp, along with outfielder , an Afton native, defended her title in a 5-kilometer freestyle race in the fifth stage of the Tour de Ski in Toblach, Italy. Her 13.6-second triumph over finished third.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.