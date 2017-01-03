Nick Gordon, fifth pick in 2014 draft...

Nick Gordon, fifth pick in 2014 draft, invited to Twins' spring training camp

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Star Tribune

Gordon, a 21-year-old shortstop drafted fifth overall by the Twins in the 2014 draft, has yet to play above Class A. He is the brother of Marlins infielder , an outfielder with 480 games of major league experience with the Colorado Rockies, also has been extended an invitation to Twins' camp, along with outfielder , an Afton native, defended her title in a 5-kilometer freestyle race in the fifth stage of the Tour de Ski in Toblach, Italy. Her 13.6-second triumph over finished third.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat... 2 hr Party man 8
You don't always have to line dance to country ... 18 hr Party man 1
The REAL meaning of Matthew 5:32. Jan 6 Preacher 3
trump people inaction on publix Jan 6 deplorable 3
Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN Jan 4 Orville 4
No chance of getting a slow dance with northern... Jan 2 Ice Man 2
Trump will ANNIHILATE and PULVERIZE America! Dec 31 Prophecy 1
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,931 • Total comments across all topics: 277,728,507

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC