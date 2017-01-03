NBC2 Investigation: Parking ticket hot spots in Lee County
We poured over the thousands of tickets issued last year to pinpoint the places where people aren't feeding the meter as they should and where they are getting caught. In the city of Fort Myers between Dec. 2015 thru Dec. 2016, there were 975 citations issued at the Harborside parking lot next to the event center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No chance of getting a slow dance with northern...
|Mon
|Ice Man
|2
|Trump will ANNIHILATE and PULVERIZE America!
|Dec 31
|Prophecy
|1
|i'm a money grubbing theif!
|Dec 30
|Teacher 12
|3
|American friendships are fake and superficial, ...
|Dec 29
|Preacher
|6
|Questions still surround Slide the City permit,...
|Dec 28
|amused observer
|2
|Anyone know Kat and bubby
|Dec 27
|Oldest Joke Troll
|2
|Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN
|Dec 25
|Don
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC