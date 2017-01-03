Murder-suicide investigation underway at Naples apartment complex
Authorities are still trying to identify the bodies. A Medical Examiner's Office is on the way to the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat...
|Sun
|Party man
|8
|You don't always have to line dance to country ...
|Sat
|Party man
|1
|The REAL meaning of Matthew 5:32.
|Jan 6
|Preacher
|3
|trump people inaction on publix
|Jan 6
|deplorable
|3
|Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN
|Jan 4
|Orville
|4
|No chance of getting a slow dance with northern...
|Jan 2
|Ice Man
|2
|Trump will ANNIHILATE and PULVERIZE America!
|Dec 31
|Prophecy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC