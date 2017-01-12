Medical marijuana a gray area for emp...

Medical marijuana a gray area for employers

If you're legally using medical marijuana in Florida, you won't be arrested but you could be fired by your employer. There is a real gray area that many employers are concerned about and employment attorneys are warning employers not to over-react.

