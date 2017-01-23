Man gets 30 years for shooting at FMPD officers
A Fort Myers man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting at police officers during a standoff situation last year, the State Attorney's Office has announced. Velton Corbett was charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer, Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer with a Firearm and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
