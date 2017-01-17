Local students in D.C. witness histor...

Local students in D.C. witness history, protests

Among the tens of thousands who were in attendance, students from Southwest Florida had pretty good seats for Friday's swearing-in of the nation's 45th president. They say it's a history lesson they'll someday share with their grandchildren.

