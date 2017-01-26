Lee County schools surveying parents ...

Lee County schools surveying parents about food options

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

The School District of Lee County is conducting a survey about the way parents feel about the items on their menus. Fort Myers pediatrician Dr. Annette Mackoul anticipates the district will hear plenty of complaints about how healthy the breakfast and lunch choices are.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
my sons dad (Mar '12) 8 hr Hardly 17
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! 14 hr Upset Dek customer 5
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... Thu Get A Life 9
Bartenders at the Dolphin Key Tiki Bar strictly... Wed Photography advisory 1
News Arrests made after skimmers found on Cape Coral... Wed ATM advisory 1
Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11) Jan 23 J Kline 28
Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ... Jan 23 woww 5
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,542 • Total comments across all topics: 278,304,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC