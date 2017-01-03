Lee County roads among worst in country for pedestrians
"Dangerous by Design 2016" takes a look at the issue of pedestrians being injured or killed along busy metropolitan roads. Of the top 20 most dangerous metro areas, Florida lays claim to nine of the spots, with Fort Myers-Cape Coral taking number one.
