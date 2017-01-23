Lee County Port Authority police unionize
For the first time in the history of the Lee County Port Authority's police department, officers have created a union to protect themselves against what they say is an abuse of power and misconduct by their superiors. Officers' concerns about mistreatment from higher ranking officers reached a breaking point in last spring.
