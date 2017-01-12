Lee County Dems to protest against Obamacare appeal

From noon until 1 p.m., the corner of Daniels Parkway and US-41 is expected to be filled with Lee County Democratic leaders and members of the Democratic Progressive Club of Fort Myers. The rally called Our First Stand Save Healthcare is in response to the Republican Party's call to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which if that happens, nearly 30 million people would be without health insurance.

