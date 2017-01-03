Lee BIA Builders Care, Cape Coral Plu...

Lee BIA Builders Care, Cape Coral Plumbing give woman the gift of hot water for Christmas

On Friday, Dec. 23, Lee BIA Builders Care and Cape Coral Plumbing came together to provide a Christmas gift for an elderly woman who has been living without hot water for over a year. Kathleen Smith is a self-sufficient, strong-willed, 87-year-old widow who has lived in her 960-square-foot Fort Myers home since 1981.

