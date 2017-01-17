LCSO warns of pop-up ads that can defraud you - ABC-7.com WZVN News for Fort Myers, Cape Coral & Naples, Florida "All of a sudden this huge box came up with loud obnoxious tones, and it said 'Microsoft warning, your computer is at risk. If you shut down and do not move forward, you're at risk of losing everything,'" said Donnell Termecz, describing a computer pop-up ad that came with a phone number to call.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.