LCSO warns of pop-up ads that can defraud you
LCSO warns of pop-up ads that can defraud you - ABC-7.com WZVN News for Fort Myers, Cape Coral & Naples, Florida "All of a sudden this huge box came up with loud obnoxious tones, and it said 'Microsoft warning, your computer is at risk. If you shut down and do not move forward, you're at risk of losing everything,'" said Donnell Termecz, describing a computer pop-up ad that came with a phone number to call.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ...
|14 hr
|FBI Warning
|4
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|20 hr
|u m so wee dad did
|8
|my sons dad (Mar '12)
|Sat
|Joyce
|16
|One dead 2 injured in Cape Coral Shooting (May '14)
|Sat
|His sister
|16
|The REAL meaning of Matthew 5:32.
|Fri
|Robert Neglio
|4
|Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees
|Fri
|Robert Neglio
|2
|Harmful parasite's return to Fla. frightens pet...
|Jan 17
|woww
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC