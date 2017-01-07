Horoscope: January 07, 2017

Horoscope: January 07, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

BIRTHDAY GAL: Actress Haley Bennett was born in Fort Myers, Fla., on this date in 1988. This birthday gal has starred in such films as "The Girl on the Train," "The Magnificent Seven," and "The Equalizer."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat... 8 hr Anti Lesbian 7
The REAL meaning of Matthew 5:32. 21 hr Preacher 3
trump people inaction on publix Fri deplorable 3
Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN Wed Orville 4
No chance of getting a slow dance with northern... Jan 2 Ice Man 2
Trump will ANNIHILATE and PULVERIZE America! Dec 31 Prophecy 1
i'm a money grubbing theif! Dec 30 Teacher 12 3
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Lee County was issued at January 06 at 3:00PM EST

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,117 • Total comments across all topics: 277,684,160

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC