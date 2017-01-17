Hitchhiking raccoons from Florida doi...

Hitchhiking raccoons from Florida doing well at Oakland Zoo

When photographed at WildCare at about 4 weeks old, the hitchhiking raccoons were starting to adjust to their new life. Five raccoons that were accidental hitchhikers from Florida to the Bay Area, are doing well but in need of new homes.

