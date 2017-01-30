Harney: Reform may kick plans off track
The small-scale owners of millions of rental homes, parcels of investment land and income-producing commercial and business real estate might not know it, but one of their key financial planning and tax tools is in danger of disappearing on Capitol Hill. House Republicans are working on a major tax reform proposal that, as part of an overall streamlining of the Internal Revenue Code and reduction in tax rates, may eliminate or seriously restrict the use of tax-deferred exchanges - property swaps - under Section 1031 of the code.
