Gov. Scott to visit Fort Myers, talk tax cuts

Gov. Rick Scott's "Fighting for Florida's Future" tax cut tour will make a stop Friday at a hurricane shutter company in Fort Myers. The governor will talk about his proposed $618 million in tax cuts for the 2017-18 budget at Storm Smart, a hurricane shutter company at 6182 Idlewild St. He's scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. Scott is bookending the week with trips to Southwest Florida, having touted job growth during a Monday appearance in Naples .

