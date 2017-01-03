Fort Myers street preachers prove victorious in courts
A group of street preachers who spread their message all over Southwest Florida have proven themselves also well trained in First Amendment issues. A lawsuit brought by Israel Flagg and others against the city of Fort Myers was recently settled for $20,000.
