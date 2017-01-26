Fort Myers' plan to lure millennials downtown questioned
You've seen the high-rise towers along the Fort Myers riverfront. Now, imagine them in the heart of the downtown River District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|my sons dad (Mar '12)
|3 hr
|Hardly
|17
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|10 hr
|Upset Dek customer
|5
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|19 hr
|Get A Life
|9
|Bartenders at the Dolphin Key Tiki Bar strictly...
|Wed
|Photography advisory
|1
|Arrests made after skimmers found on Cape Coral...
|Wed
|ATM advisory
|1
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|Jan 23
|J Kline
|28
|Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ...
|Jan 23
|woww
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC