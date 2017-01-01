Fort Myers HS band marches in London's New Year's parade
Nearly 250 students and staff of the Fort Myers High School Marching Band will ring in the new year in a parade across the pond Sunday morning. The Greenwave Band is one of two programs in the state of Florida invited to perform in London, England's New Year's Day Parade on January 1, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No chance of getting a slow dance with northern...
|19 hr
|Ice Man
|2
|Trump will ANNIHILATE and PULVERIZE America!
|Sat
|Prophecy
|1
|i'm a money grubbing theif!
|Dec 30
|Teacher 12
|3
|American friendships are fake and superficial, ...
|Dec 29
|Preacher
|6
|Questions still surround Slide the City permit,...
|Dec 28
|amused observer
|2
|Anyone know Kat and bubby
|Dec 27
|Oldest Joke Troll
|2
|Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN
|Dec 25
|Don
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC