Fort Myers fire chief, deputy placed on administrative leave

Fort Myers Fire Chief Trenton Bowen and Deputy Chief Walt Stevens were placed on administrative leave just weeks before their scheduled retirement after NBC2 uncovered allegations that Bowen was being investigated for favoritism. City Manager Saeed Kazemi made the call after problems with the culture inside the department came to light.

