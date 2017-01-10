Fort Myers council to vote on rehab c...

Fort Myers council to vote on rehab center settlement

16 hrs ago

City Council will decide next week whether to approve a $149,000 settlement over charges the city discriminated against an addiction and mental health treatment facility. The city fined Sovereign Health, citing violations of zoning law.

