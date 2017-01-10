Fort Myers council to vote on rehab center settlement
City Council will decide next week whether to approve a $149,000 settlement over charges the city discriminated against an addiction and mental health treatment facility. The city fined Sovereign Health, citing violations of zoning law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 SWFL cities make list of 'top cities to move ...
|5 hr
|human
|2
|Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees
|Mon
|Party man
|1
|Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat...
|Sun
|Party man
|8
|You don't always have to line dance to country ...
|Jan 7
|Party man
|1
|The REAL meaning of Matthew 5:32.
|Jan 6
|Preacher
|3
|trump people inaction on publix
|Jan 6
|deplorable
|3
|Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN
|Jan 4
|Orville
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC