Floridaa s unemployment rate remains at 4.9 percent
State officials on Friday announced the December unemployment remained at 4.9 percent, the same as November and 0.2 percentage points above the nation's jobless rate. Hendry County had the state's highest unemployment rate at 8 percent, followed by Citrus County at 6.7 percent and Sumter County at 6.6 percent.
