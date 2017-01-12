Fatal crash reported overnight in For...

Fatal crash reported overnight in Fort Myers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NBC2 News

The crash occurred at the intersection of Maravilla Avenue near Allen Park Elementary School and about a mile south of the US-41 bridge. It was supposed to be the best day of their life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... 13 hr Civil blotter 1
Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat... Fri Party man 9
Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13) Jan 13 Kena 10
News 2 SWFL cities make list of 'top cities to move ... Jan 12 human 5
News Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees Jan 9 Party man 1
You don't always have to line dance to country ... Jan 7 Party man 1
The REAL meaning of Matthew 5:32. Jan 6 Preacher 3
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,626 • Total comments across all topics: 277,960,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC