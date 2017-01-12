Fatal crash reported in Lehigh Acres

Fatal crash reported in Lehigh Acres

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

There's a website you probably don't know about - but it knows a lot about you. Your personal information is listed, and it's very accurate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat... 23 min Party man 9
Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13) 17 hr Kena 10
News 2 SWFL cities make list of 'top cities to move ... Thu human 5
News Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees Jan 9 Party man 1
You don't always have to line dance to country ... Jan 7 Party man 1
The REAL meaning of Matthew 5:32. Jan 6 Preacher 3
trump people inaction on publix Jan 6 deplorable 3
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,214 • Total comments across all topics: 277,890,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC