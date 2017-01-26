Fake deputy busted searching homes during Orlando manhunt
A Florida is facing charges after pretending to be a deputy during the manhunt for accused cop killer Markeith Loyd. Kamesha Byrd confessed to going door to door, carrying what looked like a pistol, and even going inside people's homes.
