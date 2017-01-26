Fake deputy busted searching homes du...

Fake deputy busted searching homes during Orlando manhunt

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

A Florida is facing charges after pretending to be a deputy during the manhunt for accused cop killer Markeith Loyd. Kamesha Byrd confessed to going door to door, carrying what looked like a pistol, and even going inside people's homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... 4 hr Get A Life 9
Bartenders at the Dolphin Key Tiki Bar strictly... 19 hr Photography advisory 1
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! 22 hr Bar man 3
News Arrests made after skimmers found on Cape Coral... 23 hr ATM advisory 1
Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11) Jan 23 J Kline 28
Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ... Jan 23 woww 5
my sons dad (Mar '12) Jan 21 Joyce 16
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,194 • Total comments across all topics: 278,280,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC