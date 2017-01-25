Employers hiring at Naples job fair
Several employers will be attending a job fair in Naples that will include on-the-spot interviews. Here is what you need to know about the event: Arthrex - looking to hire 295 people for all facilities! They currently have positions available for QC Inspectors, Packaging Technicians, Finishing Technicians, CNC Machine Operators, Shipping / Receiving, Textile Technicians, Inventory Control and Suture Assembly Operators Hotwire - looking to hire over 20 Telecommunications Service Technicians, Residential Sales Specialist, Quality control Technicians and Technical Trainers in Naples Bankers Life & Casualty Co.
