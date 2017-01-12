Deadly crashes at North Fort Myers in...

Deadly crashes at North Fort Myers intersection raise concern

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Drivers and neighbors say crossing State Road 31 at State Road 78 in North Fort Myers is a suicide mission. Several crashes, some deadly, have happened on 31 near River Road, and neighbors now say they need some kind of change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Douglas E Spiegel ESQ (May '13) 13 hr Kena 9
News 2 SWFL cities make list of 'top cities to move ... 13 hr human 5
News Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees Jan 9 Party man 1
Lesbians! The BIGGEST SCOURGE of America's dat... Jan 8 Party man 8
You don't always have to line dance to country ... Jan 7 Party man 1
The REAL meaning of Matthew 5:32. Jan 6 Preacher 3
trump people inaction on publix Jan 6 deplorable 3
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,010 • Total comments across all topics: 277,864,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC