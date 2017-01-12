Deadly crashes at North Fort Myers intersection raise concern
Drivers and neighbors say crossing State Road 31 at State Road 78 in North Fort Myers is a suicide mission. Several crashes, some deadly, have happened on 31 near River Road, and neighbors now say they need some kind of change.
