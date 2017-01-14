Cypress Lake High School honors fallen Marine
A native Fort Myers resident killed in a U.S. Marine training exercise was honored Saturday in a memorial dedication ceremony a year after his death. Cpl. Thomas "Tommy" Jardas was one of 12 people killed in a helicopter crash off the Hawaiian island of Oahu in January 2016.
