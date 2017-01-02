Customs outage causes waits at RSW, airports nationwide
U.S. Customs and Border Protection has issued a statement saying a processing system outage caused delays at various airports, including Southwest Florida International Airport. The statement says CBP officers continued processing international travelers using "alternative procedures" until the system came back online Monday but waits were longer than usual at some airports.
