County Commissioner provides Lee County update to Northwest Cape Coral Neighborhood Association
It's going to take a while, but Burnt Store Road is going to be four-lanes from Pine Island Road all the way to the county line. That's what Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman told members of the Northwest Cape Coral Neighborhood Association during their quarterly meeting Thursday at Christa McAuliffe Elementary School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|my sons dad (Mar '12)
|14 hr
|Hardly
|17
|People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!!
|21 hr
|Upset Dek customer
|5
|Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he...
|Thu
|Get A Life
|9
|Bartenders at the Dolphin Key Tiki Bar strictly...
|Wed
|Photography advisory
|1
|Arrests made after skimmers found on Cape Coral...
|Wed
|ATM advisory
|1
|Paul Herman Kline (Jun '11)
|Jan 23
|J Kline
|28
|Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ...
|Jan 23
|woww
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC