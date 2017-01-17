Cormier leaves UVM Soccer program

Cormier leaves UVM Soccer program

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

University of Vermont head men's soccer coach Jesse Cormier '95 has accepted the head coaching position at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, Florida and will depart after 13 seasons leading the UVM program. Cormier finished his tenure in a tie with Ron McEachen as the program's all-time leader in coaching wins with 114 victories.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Co-ed mingling officially capital felony under ... 12 hr FBI Warning 4
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... 18 hr u m so wee dad did 8
my sons dad (Mar '12) Sat Joyce 16
One dead 2 injured in Cape Coral Shooting (May '14) Sat His sister 16
The REAL meaning of Matthew 5:32. Fri Robert Neglio 4
News Protections coming to LGBT Cape city employees Fri Robert Neglio 2
News Harmful parasite's return to Fla. frightens pet... Jan 17 woww 1
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Lee County was issued at January 23 at 4:07AM EST

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,877 • Total comments across all topics: 278,174,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC