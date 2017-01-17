Cormier leaves UVM Soccer program
University of Vermont head men's soccer coach Jesse Cormier '95 has accepted the head coaching position at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, Florida and will depart after 13 seasons leading the UVM program. Cormier finished his tenure in a tie with Ron McEachen as the program's all-time leader in coaching wins with 114 victories.
