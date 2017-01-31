Controversy brews over what's keeping...

Controversy brews over what's keeping Publix closed

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

It's been nearly three months since a new Publix was scheduled to open in Golden Gates Estates, but the doors are still shut. On Tuesday, the grocery store once again said they don't have water despite the fact that Orange Tree Utility, Collier County and the fire department all say the store does.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rules for visiting Paradise Tiki Hut Restaurant... 3 hr John Tiki 2
Bartenders at the Dolphin Key Tiki Bar strictly... 12 hr Winston 8
People, TIP YOUR BARTENDERS!!! Mon clyde 7
No unattended bags allowed on beach within less... (Jun '16) Mon Winston 5
News Bond set at $240K for vehicular homicide suspect (Jun '10) Sun Anonymous2 246
my sons dad (Mar '12) Jan 27 Hardly 17
Single guy asks DJ at Dixie to announce that he... Jan 26 Get A Life 9
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,963 • Total comments across all topics: 278,444,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC