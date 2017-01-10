Cape Coral, Fort Myers most dangerous...

Cape Coral, Fort Myers most dangerous for pedestrians nationwide

11 hrs ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

Southwest Florida residents should watch their step when crossing the road, as the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area is the most dangerous for pedestrians in the nation, according to a National Complete Streets Coalition report. Along with Southwest Florida, the Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Jacksonville, and Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach areas followed suit as high ranking danger spots within the state, according to the report.

