Burglars sought for statewide Mucinex thefts
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are searching for three women believed to have stolen nearly $20,000 worth of medication, much of it Mucinex, from drugstores between Orlando and Fort Myers. The most recent theft happened Jan. 17 when the women entered the CVS store at 7581 Winkler Road, Crime Stoppers said.
