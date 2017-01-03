Bill Gaither & Gaither Vocal Band to ...

Bill Gaither & Gaither Vocal Band to perform Jan. 20 at McGregor Baptist Church

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Cape Coral Daily Breeze

On Friday, Jan. 20, at the McGregor Baptist Church in Fort Myers, multi-Grammy Award-winner Bill Gaither will host an evening of music, laughter and encouragement featuring the Gaither Vocal Band. Featuring an all-star line-up of David Phelps, Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles, and Gaither, the Gaither Vocal Band will share timeless gospel classics, as well as inspiring new favorites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Coral Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Myers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The REAL meaning of Matthew 5:32. 3 min Preacher 3
trump people inaction on publix 3 hr deplorable 3
Josie Swalls from Terre Haute, IN Wed Orville 4
No chance of getting a slow dance with northern... Jan 2 Ice Man 2
Trump will ANNIHILATE and PULVERIZE America! Dec 31 Prophecy 1
i'm a money grubbing theif! Dec 30 Teacher 12 3
American friendships are fake and superficial, ... Dec 29 Preacher 6
See all Fort Myers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Myers Forum Now

Fort Myers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Myers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Fort Myers, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,745 • Total comments across all topics: 277,655,985

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC