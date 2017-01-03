Bill Gaither & Gaither Vocal Band to perform Jan. 20 at McGregor Baptist Church

On Friday, Jan. 20, at the McGregor Baptist Church in Fort Myers, multi-Grammy Award-winner Bill Gaither will host an evening of music, laughter and encouragement featuring the Gaither Vocal Band. Featuring an all-star line-up of David Phelps, Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles, and Gaither, the Gaither Vocal Band will share timeless gospel classics, as well as inspiring new favorites.

